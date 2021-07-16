Celebrity makeup artist Seema Tabassum shares an A-Z guide for the perfect eye makeup look

At some given point, you definitely must have wished to have known what the quickest way must be to rock great eye makeup. Not the smokey eyes or the quintessential kohl-rimmed eyes, but a look that can easily get you from AM to PM. Celebrity makeup artist, Seema Tabassum has gone on to share your A-Z guide to the perfect eye makeup look.

Did you know Seema is an established makeup artist not just in India but overseas too? Apart from curating trendy makeup styles and easy-to-do hacks, Seema is famous for her 'fresh' look. Seema is also certified in hair by the world champion in Hair Artistry & Guinness World record holder - George Kot.

Check out Seema Tabassum's easy eye makeup look:

- First things first, you always start with a base shade. You can either use an eye primer or a foundation. If you're going for a dewy, highlighted look, then I suggest that you use a tinted primer that will give you a natural glow.

- Then begin by using a soft, subtle shade for your eyelid and blend it well with your fingertips.

- Use a slightly darker shade for the crease to ensure the difference between the colours is seen. If you're in the mood to experiment, then you can also opt for very dark shades like blue and green.

- The next step and the most important step is the brow bone. How you do this step can completely make or break your look. Instead of using a colour, opt for a skin coloured highlighter and blend it with a wide brush.

- Use the shade you used for your crease on your lower lash line. Blend it well with a fine brush and then add mascara.

- Now comes the tricky part, the upper lash line. Pull up your eyelids a tad bit and colour the upper lash line with an unusual colour like shimmery blue.

- Now opt for the softest or a shimmer shade that you have and add a little to your tear duct. A small amount is more than enough to open your eyes and add glamour to your entire ensemble.

“They say the eyes are the window to who you are as a person, and it's very important that you leave a lasting impression”, she concluded.