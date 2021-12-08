Everyone is going gung-ho about and 's big-fat-wedding that is happening in Rajasthan. The stars tried to keep their wedding a secret, however, now everyone knows that they are getting hitched. The wedding festivities are on and fans are desperately waiting to see their wedding pictures. Before heading to Rajasthan, Katrina Kaif had paid a quick visit to Vicky Kaushal's home and that's when everything got official. She was dressed in a beautiful white saree with an embellished blouse. She teamed her outfit with Chandballis and Kadas. If you loved her look, here's all the scoop for you. Brace yourself as you are in for a shock. Also Read - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding telecast rights sold to Amazon Prime for THIS whopping amount

For her visit to her sasural, Katrina Kaif chose a pretty but simple saree by Arpita Mehta. She looked flawless in 'Mother Of Pearl classic tiered ruffle sari set'. We dug the cost of this saree and it is being sold for Rs 56,000 online. But that's not the shocker. It is the cost of her earrings and kada that will leave you stumped.

Katrina Kaif kept it very simple by only sporting huge chandballis and kadas. She chose polki earrings named VAIBHAVI by Ktana Johar's brand Tyaani. The cost of these earrings is Rs 281,000. She wore two kadas along with her outfit from the same brand. Named BHUMI, these kadas are sold for ₹ 375,000 each.

So the total cost of Katrina Kaif's entire get up goes up to approximately Rs 10,00,000. Whoa, that amount can definitely be the overall cost of a decent wedding in a city like Mumbai. But she is Katrina Kaif. Enough said.

We are now waiting to see her all decked up as a pretty bride. Vicky Kaushal sure is a lucky man.