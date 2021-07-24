It's expensive! Cost of Jacqueline Fernandez's Fendi midi dress can fund your short trip to Dubai

Leggy lass Jacqueline Fernandez is the perfect combination of sass, style and swag. She is one of the fittest celebrities in town and one of the most fashionable ones too. She never fails to show off her fashionable side, be it at the gym or at the airport. Quite a few times, we have been left in awe of the gorgeous diva, as she slipped into the most ravishing and astounding clothes that we have ever seen. Well, her recent airport look once again impressed us very much. Also Read - From Deepika Padukone to Jacqueline Fernandez: B-Town beauties who took the internet by storm by posing topless in photoshoots

Recently, Jacqueline Fernandez was spotted at the airport dressed in a midi dress by FENDI. The black and white dress hugged her body at the right places and made her look HAWT as ever. But you'll be left stunned to know the cost of the dress. The FF-motif midi sheath dress by FENDI is worth $1,450. When converted into INR, it comes to 107989.40 approximately. A lakh worth of dress for airport look is a bit too much, isn't it? The amount can easily fun your small trip to Dubai. But we aren't complaining as Jacqueline put a very pretty show in her airport outfit that turned out to be a treat for sore eyes.



Along with her FENDI midi dress, Jacqueline Fernandez carried a Hermès Birkin tote bag. Price of this bag can be guessed by the brand name. We shall discuss about it in next piece. Until then, here's a look at Jacqueline's dress.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez will be next seen in Bachchan Pandey along with Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon. She also has Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam. Reports state that Jacqueline is also a part of Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde.