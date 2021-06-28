It's expensive! Cost of Priyanka Chopra's knitted see through ensemble can easily fund your one way ticket to New York

Bollywood's desi girl has gone on to become one of the trendiest fashion icons of Hollywood. She is strutting the streets of New York splashing some great fashion sense. The leggy lass is having a great time visiting her restaurant in NYC and is spending some quality time with family. And hey, she is doing all of this in style. Recently, PeeCee slipped into a knitted ensemble in white and looked FAB for head-to-toe. Like always, she made heads turn with her sartorial choice. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Gangubai Kathiawadi wraps up, the price of Priyanka Chopra's date night outfit, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is a 'cat lady'

For a family outing, Priyanka Chopra wore a thigh-high slit skirt in white by AERON. She paired it with a white knitted asymmetrical top. The actress went all golden in terms of accessories. She wore a chunky gold watch, golden bracelet and golden hoop earrings. She paired her outfit with peep toe heels and tied her hair in a top bun. The outfit looked amazing but hey, let us tell you that its price is pretty amazing too. She is Priyanka Chopra, one of the biggest names in Bollywood and Hollywood, so it is given that her outfits come with a hefty price tag. This one too does! Priyanka's knitted slit skirt is worth 229.00 EUR while the full sleeves top is worth 195.00 EUR. In total, her outfit, in INR cost 37506. And that too after discount! Otherwise, the cost of this outfit can easily fund your one way ticket to New York. Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma and more – meet the hottest biker chicks in Bollywood – view pics

Just yesterday, Priyanka had paid a visit to her restaurant wearing an ensemble by American designer Brandon Maxwell and her outfit literally cost a bomb. Her complete outfit was worth Rs 1,79,026. Now didn't we say being as stylish as Priyanka Chopra comes with a price? But she is the coolest fashionista we have ever known and worth following for styling cues. Keep it up PeeCee.