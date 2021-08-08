It's expensive! Kiara Advani's chevron print lehenga with bralette-style blouse can easily buy you an IPhone

Kiara Advani has comfortably made a place for herself among the top stars of Bollywood. She has become a well-known face with films like Kabir Singh, Good Newws, Laxmmi and more. Now, she is gearing up for the release of her film Shershaah along with her alleged boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra. The promotions are on and the diva is showcasing her fashionista side to the fullest.

Recently, she slipped into a gorgeous lehenga in black and white, but before you plan to dress like her, take a look at its cost. Kiara Advani picked up a beautiful black and white lehenga in chevron print by JJ Valaya. The skirt had a golden border with red lining cutting the monotone. The actress wore a bralette style blouse along with it. The plunging neckline had delicate embellishments on it. The lehenga came with a belt adding to the charm of the outfit. We'll, it's cost is charming too. The skirt and blouse is priced at Rs 79500. Say what!!! It appears that the matching belt is complimentary with the outfit. Thank God for that! But we must say, Kiara looked ravishing in this lehenga. Take a look at her picture below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani's video dressed in this lehenga has gone viral. In the video we also see Sidharth Malhotra as they promote their song Ranjha. Fans are swooning over their chemistry. The film is all set to release on Amazon Prime. There is an immense buzz around the film as we will see Sidharth Malhotra on the screen after a good gap. Plus, Kiara and Sidharth's romance is grabbing a lot of eyeballs.