Katrina Kaif's easy-breezy Veronica Beard shirt dress is expensive AF!

Katrina wore a simple dress by brand Veronica Beard and captured everyone's attention. The white dress in floral print appeared to be perfect for her day outing. But it is the cost of this dress that has stunned us. On Veronica Beard's official website, the shirtdress is available for $358. When converted, the cost comes to Rs 26,746 approximately. It is named as Jemila Shirtdress and its description reads, "The Jemila is a feminine and relaxed take on the classic shirtdress, thanks to its airy silhouette and floral print. We love pairing this carefree style with sneakers, or dressing it up with platform sandals for a date night look."

Wow, that's expensive. Rs 26,000 for a simple dress is indeed quite heavy on the pocket. What say? Katrina Kaif teamed her outfit with strap brown flats and kept her tresses open. She waved to the paps as she moved to her car.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif has lined up for release with . She will also be seen in a film called Phone Bhoot. Apart from these, Katrina has Tiger 3 with in her kitty. She is expected to resume the shooting of the same soon. Katrina is also currently ruling the headlines because of her alleged connection with .