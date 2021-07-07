Missing Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor and other Bollywood beauties at Cannes 2021? Here's a throwback to their BEST red carpet looks

The 74th Cannes Festival has kicked-off with some of the biggest names from the Hollywood flocking the French Riviera. Due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, the extravagant film festival had to be cancelled last year. Thus, the excitement is at its peak this year. As we see Hollywood divas strutting the red carpet with panache, here's a look back to the time when Indian beauties splashed glamour at Cannes. From Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone, many Bollywood divas have made it to the red carpet of Cannes wearing some of the most exquisite outfits. Also Read - Kiara Advani, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Sanon: These 6 Bollywood beauties are a HIT with south Indian filmmakers

Starting with, Sonam Kapoor had been a regular at Cannes. It was in 2011 that she made her first appearance at Cannes Film Festival and she has been a regular since then. In 2019, Sonam put her fashionista side on display as she slipped into some of the most ravishing outfits ever. For the Chopard after party, she wore a shinning outfit by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. She looked like an Indian Goddess emoting power and grace.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has given us many 'uff' moments with her appearances at Cannes. In 2019, she made our hearts skip a beat as she slipped into a mermaid style yellow-orange tube dress. Her next outfit was a tulle dress by Ashi Studio in white that made her look like an angel dropped from home, with extra sass.

In the year 2019, Priyanka Chopra made her Cannes debut along with her husband Nick Jonas. From a custom made Roberto Cavalli creation to a dreamy white tulle Georges Hobeika gown, PeeCee won millions of hearts with her graceful dressing.

In 2015, Katrina Kaif had splashed her jalwa at the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival. She dared to take a risk by opting for a red gown to walk the red carpet. She slipped into an Elli Saab creation that hugged her at the right places. Adding more charm, she coloured her hair red and looked resplendent.

In 2019, Deepika Padukone too walked the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival and showed off her glamorous side. From a stunning green dress by Giambattista Valli. It was a bold move, but she carried it off with great confidence.

Whenever there is a mention of Indian beauties at Cannes, we cannot miss Hina Khan. At the 72nd Cannes Film Festival, Hina Khan made several heads turn as she walked the red carpet wearing a heavily embellished grey gown. She looked nothing short of a diva.