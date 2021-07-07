Missing Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor and other Bollywood beauties at Cannes 2021? Here's a throwback to their BEST red carpet looks

As Cannes 2021 is ruling the news circuit, here's a throwback to the most beautiful style statements made by Indian beauties like Sonam Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and others on the red carpet of the extravagant event.