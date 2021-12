It is and Nick Jonas' wedding anniversary today. The star couple got hitched in the year 2018 in the most royal way possible. They had a dreamy Christian wedding in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace followed by a Hindu wedding. Ace designers like Ralph Lauren and Sabyasachi curated their wedding outfits. Three years into their wedding and they are still proving to be the most stylish couple ever. On many occasions, Nickyanka have proved that no one can beat them when it comes to style. On that note, here are five looks of the star couple that left their fans crushing hard. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Third Wedding Anniversary: When the actress said, 'Thank you for finding me'

Recently for the British Fashion Awards 2021, Priyanka and Nick put their fashionable foot ahead on the red carpet. Priyanka slipped into a body-hugging floral jumpsuit with a trench coat by Richard Quinn. Nick looked dapper in a dark navy blue suit with red t-shirt underneath. They received a thumbs up from the fashion critics for their badass looks.