The cost of Alia Bhatt's Dancing in the Dark heels will NOT burn a hole in your pocket

From Student of the Year to Gangubai Kathiawadi - Alia Bhatt has come a long way in the film industry. She has proved her mettle and established herself as a versatile actress. Apart from that, she has also proved to be one fashionable diva. She has always been dressed well. Be it in basics or gorgeous lehengas, Alia has impressed the fashion critics quite often. Recently, she made heads turn at the airport wearing a simple white suit. Also Read - RRR: Did SS Rajamouli just leak a powerful dialogue from Jr NTR-Ram Charan's pan-India magnum opus?

Alia Bhatt looked beautiful in a plain white suit with palazzo pants. She teamed her outfit with pretty heel jooties. But it is the cost of these jooties that will leave you stunned. The white glide-in jooties with sweet embellishments on it are by Fizzy Goblet. On the site, these gorgeous looking Dancing in the Dark : Heels sectioned under Limited Edition are worth Rs 4,890.00. Also Read - After Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s December wedding, these 6 Bollywood couples will make relationship official in 2022

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is now gearing up for the release of her two big-budget films. The month of January 2022 is going to be an eventful one for the actress as her Gangubai Kathiawadi with is set to release on January 6. The very next day, her film RRR helmed by SS Rajamouli will make it to the theatres.

Alia also has with in her kitty. The release date of the film has not been announced yet. She is currently busy with the shooting of her film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani that also stars .