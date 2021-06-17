BTS' J-Hope's entire outfit for single performance at Muster Sowoozoo 2021 cost above Rs 22 lakh

BTS' Muster Sowoozoo 2021 has been a huge success. It seems Big Hit Entertainment has earned close to USD 500 million from the online ticket sales. Given the kind of experience it was, ARMY had a gala time. The boys performed on songs like Mikrocosmos, Daechwita and Chicken Noodle Soup. As expected, they doled out some serious fashion statements. While Jungkook made maximum news for his hot sexy gangsta avatar complete with tattoos and piercing, someone else topped the price chart. Yes, it was the in-house fashionista of BTS, J-Hope who wore an outfit that cost above Rs 22 lakh. Now, that is quite staggering. Here are the deets for fans... Also Read - BTS' Butter fever grips Mouni Roy; check out the Naagin actress' sexy Insta reel

J-Hope performed on Chicken Noodle Soup. The bubbly singer wore an outfit that resembled what he wore in the original video. Baggy pants, a jacket, undershirt and sneakers. All in bright pop colours. The star of the outfit was his watch. Yes, the timepiece from Audemars Piguet has the best of Swiss craftsmanship. It costs above USD 28,000. The singer wore a piece from the coveted Royal Oak line. He had worn cute pants and top from Readymade. They costs USD 870 and 620 respectively. It was teamed with Kanye W Yeezy slides priced at USD 150. The bucket hat was a mere USD 92.

J-Hope has given ARMY many fashion moments that will stay forever in their memory. The purple jumpsuit from his Michael Jackson performance, the white shirt at Malta and of course, who can forget the time he slightly bared his chest at the airport. He is also known as someone who spends the most on shopping. This has been said by his band mates on various interviews. JHope is a Balenciaga loyalist. On the other hand, Becky G showered love on RM, Jimin and Jung Kook for acing the Spanish/English parts of the song.