BTS' V, Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut and more celebs who have a distinct love for Gucci

When it comes to luxury labels, one of the brands that is a favourite of all is Gucci. Celebs love the Italian brand that is sophisticated, bold and innovative. Whether it is trench coats or track pants, they know how to make pieces that catch our eye. The tiger monogram of Gucci is also famous the world over. Let us take a look at some popular celebs who love the brand...

BTS' Kim Taehyung/V

Kim Taehyung is known as the Gucci boy. The handsome vocalist of BTS loves Gucci whether it is the snazzy handbags or trench coats. With his handsome looks, he can carry off anything. Fans cannot get over how handsome he looked in the green Gucci suit he wore for a performance of Dynamite. In real life, he is often seen with bags from the brand. He has said that after music, fashion is very dear to him. V's airport looks have a lot of Gucci.

Ranveer Singh

While Kim Taehyung might be handsome AF in Gucci, our desi hunk Ranveer Singh does full justice to the essence of the brand. Some days back, he made people sit up with his look in blue overalls designed by none other than Alessandro Michele. He is the creative director of the brand.

Malaika Arora

The diva is also a Gucci loyalist. From bomber jacket to shorts, she has a huge collection of items from the brand. We have seen her in the brand whether she is chilling with friends or attending a high-profile event.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut also loves all the Italian brands. She has a number of handbags from Gucci, the cost of which will make your jaws drop. We have seen her in overalls from the brands, tees and pantsuits. Here is a superb look of the actress.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Like her good friends Malaika and Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan too has a love for Gucci. It is a known fact that she loves tees. People have said that her T-shirt collection is one of the best in Bollywood. This fringe top from Gucci looks great on the actress.

EXO's Kai

Indian fans of K-Pop swear by Kai's charisma, good looks and sex appeal. He is also a fashion icon. Kai is a Gucci lover and has even collaborated with the brand on a limited edition.

We can see that the love for the brand runs deep in all these celebs. Whom do you find to be the most stylish. Let us know...