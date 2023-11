Get ready to bring a bit of Bigg Boss style into your wardrobe! Step into the world of glamour and style with night suits inspired by the divas of Bigg Boss 17. If you've been captivated by the chic and fashionable nightwear worn by the contestants in the Bigg Boss house, now is your chance to bring them into your own wardrobe. Buy these 5 night suits that have the elegance and charm of the Bigg Boss divas. Whether you're aiming for a bold and glamorous look or a more subtle yet sophisticated vibe, you're sure to find the perfect night suit that makes you feel like the star of your own reality show, all on Amazon. Here are our Top 5 picks for you. Also Read - Katrina Kaif inspired stylish denim jacket can be yours in just under Rs 4,000

Buy Rajmandir fabrics floral printed night suit on Amazon.

It is made up of 100% cotton fabric.

Beautiful floral printed night suit.

It has beautiful and subtle pastel colour print to make it elegant.

All over set including top and pajama.

Soft and smooth fabric to keep you comfortable

Get up to 67% discount.

Buy Rajmandir fabrics floral printed night suit at an exclusive price of 849.

Buy Femimode night suit for women on Amazon.

Beautiful and stylish dark blue colour night suit.

High quality 100% rayon fabric is used.

It is available in 5 elegant colour.

Including 1 pant and 1 top.

Combination of navy blue and light blue makes it beautiful.

Get up to 43% discount.

Buy Femimode night suit for women at an exclusive price of 399.

Buy Stylum women’s cotton block print night suit on Amazon.

High quality 100% cotton fabric is used.

Elegant Black colour ikat print night suit

It consists of a round neck ethnic top with pyjama.

This night will compliment your sophisticated lifestyle.

Get up to 66% discount.

Buy Stylum women’s cotton block print night suit at an exclusive price of 715.

Buy Noty Girl’s woolen fleece night suit on Amazon.

Perfect night suit for winter season.

Made with warm woolen material.

It will keep you warm and cozy on cold winter nights.

Soft and Fine Quality Woollen Fleece to keep your skin happy.

Stylish and beautiful woven design,

It comes in many shades.

Get up to 60% discount.

Buy Noty Girl’s woolen fleece night suit at an exclusive price of 799.

Buy Hangout hub night suit for women on Amazon.

high quality,100% combed,soft,sturdy and breathable cotton.

It is double-needle stitched for extra durability.

You can select from various print design and colours.

Extra sodt and smooth fabric to keep your skin happy.

Pastel, elegant and subtle shades available.

It will compliment youe elegant lifestyle.

Get up to 63 % discount.

Buy Hangout hub night suit for women at an exclusive price of 736 .

