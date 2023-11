Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s babies are too adorable and their pictures always go viral. Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan are two sons of Kareena and Saif and just like their parents and grandparents, they have already achieved fame with their adorable images. These two cute little stars can make you fall in love with them with their little sweet gestures and cute dresses. After all, they are from the Pataudi family and they both carry the charisma of the Nawab family with them. And if you find them cute as well, we have picked similar looking dresses to deck up your babies like Taimur and Jeh. Grab these cute dresses from Amazon and give your little human a touch of Bollywood. Make your babies as cute as Taimur and Jeh with amazing discounts and exciting bank offers. Also Read - Get baby pink lips like Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna with these lip tints

Buy Hopscotch boys formal set on Amazon.

100% Cotton Material

Package includes: 1 Onesie, 1 Suspender Short, 1 Bow

Graphic Print Formal Set

Perfect for keeping your little one both comfy and stylish

Cute and comfy dress for little one.

Buy Hopscotch boys formal set at an exclusive price of 999.

Buy Googo Gaaga boys cotton track suit on Amazon.

Cute and comfy, this baby boys cotton track suit is a blend of 90% cotton and 10% polyester.

Perfect for casual occasions, the set comes with a T-shirt and matching pants.

Note that sizes may vary, ensuring a personalized fit for your little adventurer.

Dress your baby boy in cozy style with this versatile and adorable track suit!

Buy Googo Gaaga boys cotton track suit at an exclusive price of 599.

Buy Hopscotch baby boys cotton sweatshirt and pant set on Amazon.

Hopscotch's baby boys set is a burst of sunshine in yellow, made from 100% cotton.

Package includes a cozy sweatshirt and matching pants for ages 12-18 months.

Stylish text print adds a playful touch to this adorable ensemble.

Keep in mind, actual product colors may subtly differ from the vibrant illustrations.

Dress your little one in comfort and style with this delightful top and pant set!

Buy Hopscotch baby boys cotton sweatshirt and pant set at an exclusive price of 816.

Buy Hopscotch boys cotton track suit on Amazon.

Baby's comfort meets style in this track suit, a blend of 95% cotton and 5% spandex.

Solid pattern and a pull-on design for quick and easy outfit changes.

A bright and cheerful yellow hue adds a playful charm to your little one's wardrobe.

Perfect for any activity, this track suit ensures both flexibility and cuteness.

Dress your baby in snug fashion with this cotton-spandex blend for a day of smiles and play!

Buy Hopscotch boys cotton track suit at an exclusive price of 956.

Buy Hopscotch baby boys cotton solid romper on Amazon.

Cute and comfy, this baby boys romper from Hopscotch blends 60% polyester and 40% cotton.

Adorned with a sweet appliqué bow and trendy suspender for a stylish look.

In a cool blue shade, this ensemble is the perfect mix of comfort and charm.

The set includes a romper, a cute bow, and a suspender for your little one's playful days!

Buy Hopscotch baby boys cotton solid romper at an exclusive price of 1,199.

