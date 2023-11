Step into the enchanting world of elegance and style with our curated collection of red sarees, inspired by Yami Gautam's mesmerizing wedding look. Available on Amazon, these sarees redefine affordable glamour, all under the budget-friendly mark of 1500. Channel the grace of Yami Gautam as you explore a versatile range of red sarees that capture the essence of her timeless wedding attire. Whether it's the rich hues or intricate designs, each saree promises to bring a touch of Yami Gautam inspired charm to your wardrobe in budget. Also Read - Get this chooda sets from Amazon inspired by newlywed Parineeti Chopra

Buy Akhilam women’s Banarasi zari woven design saree on Amazon.

Color Harmony: Red saree with a matching red blouse for a coordinated look.

Both saree and blouse crafted from Silk Blend for a touch of elegance.

Floral pattern on the saree, solid design on the blouse for a trendy yet timeless combination.

Saree measures 5.5 meters, and the unstitched blouse piece is 0.8 meters.

Ready-to-wear ensemble saree and easy to carry.

Buy Akhilam women’s Banarasi zari woven design saree at an exclusive price of 1,249.

SWORNOF Womens Kanjivaram sequence saree

Buy Swornof womens kanjivaram sequence saree on Amazon.

Material: Luxurious Silk Kanjivaram saree.

Design: Sequin detailing for a touch of glamour.

Features: Comes with a matching blouse piece.

Style: Texture and weight enhance the visual appeal.

Occasion: Ideal for festive and traditional events, a thoughtful birthday gift for loved ones.

Buy Swornof womens kanjivaram sequence saree at an exclusive price of 1,299.

Buy Rekha Maniyar women’s silk chiffon saree on Amazon.

Elegant women's saree crafted from Silk Chiffon with a Viscose Border, ensuring a luxurious feel.

Stunning red hue for a bold and vibrant look.

Foil printed design adds a touch of glamour to the ensemble.

Saree measures 5.50 meters, providing ample fabric for graceful draping, and the accompanying blouse is 0.80 meters.

Comes with a Banarasi Blouse and fancy tassels, offering a coordinated and stylish package.

Buy Rekha Maniyar women’s silk chiffon saree at an exclusive price of 1,259.

Buy Now on Amazon

Buy Akhilam women’s woven design banarasi silk saree on Amazon.

Fabric: Banarasi Silk saree, Silk Blend blouse.

Color: Rich red for both saree and blouse.

Pattern: Woven design with ethnic motifs.

Work Detail: Tassels and latkans for added charm.

Package: 1 saree with 1 unstitched blouse piece .

Buy Akhilam women’s woven design banarasi silk saree at an exclusive price of 1,149.

Buy Now on Amazon

Buy Lilots women’s designer banarasi silk saree on Amazon.

Soft Silk saree and blouse, ensuring a comfortable and elegant ensemble.

Saree measures 5.50 meters, providing ample fabric for draping, and the blouse length is 0.80 meters.

Dry Clean Only, emphasizing the importance of gentle care for the delicate fabric.

Regular Size Lilots Women's Designer Banarasi Silk Jacquard Saree with Blouse Piece.

Offering a curated and designer touch to your wardrobe.

Buy Lilots women’s designer banarasi silk saree at an exclusive price of 1,164.

Buy Now on Amazon