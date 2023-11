Get trendy and stylish footwear for every occasion from Amazon and get exciting discounts with bank offers, zero cost EMI. In the glamorous world of fashion, taking cues from style icons is like unlocking a treasure chest of trends. Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the best fashion icon to take inspiration from. Ever wondered how to get your feet into footwear just like Kareena Kapoor Khan's stylish shoes? If yes then let's dive into the world of footwear inspired by the Bollywood fashionista. Also Read - Give your bedroom a facelift inspired by Parineeti Chopra’s home decor with these 5 must-haves

We've got five trendy picks that'll have you strutting in style, from classy heels to comfy sneakers. Let's follow into Kareena Kapoor's fashionable footsteps.

Bollywood Life is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News.

Trending Now

Buy Rocia women suede thick strap block heels on Amazon.

Beautiful beige colour.

It is made up of synthetic material.

Good quality sole and material.

Modern style.

Suitable for parties, Weddings, festivals etc.

Block heels with buckle to adjust.

Get up to 30% discount.

Buy Rocia women suede thick strap block heels at an exclusive price of 1,53

Buy Now on Amazon

Buy Zaif women stylish trendy pencil heel sandal on Amazon.

Hi gh quality sole material gives strength

Easy and comfortable to wear.

Stiletto heel stylish and trendy look.

Synthetic rubber material

It is water resistant.

Oen toe, ankle strap pencil heel sandal

Suitable for parties, weddings, casual etc.

Get up to 53% discount.

Buy Zaif women stylish trendy pencil heel sandal at an exclusive price of 699.

Buy Now on Amazon

Buy Tryme style fancy trending and comfort block heel sandal on Amazon.

Synthetic & TPR Vacuum for 30% more shock absorption, lightweight feel, and flexibility.

Footbed Comfort - Soft, cushioned, and water-resistant footbed with long-lasting multi-coated printing.

Water-resistant synthetic strap with TRP Sole compound for a comfy and snug fit.

Fashionable style heel sandal—modern, perfect for casual, outdoor, or party wear.

Benefits - Durable, lightweight, stylish, sweat-resistant, and water-friendly.

Get up to 53% discount.

Buy Tryme style fancy trending and comfort block heel sandal at an exclusive price of 699.

Buy Now on Amazon

Buy Rocia women suede ankle strap stilettos on Amazon.

Beautiful gold colour.

It is made up of faux leather material.

Good quality sole and material.

Modern style.

Suitable for parties, Weddings, festivals etc.

Stiletto heel with shimmery colour.

Get up to 30% discount.

Buy Rocia women suede ankle strap stilettos at an exclusive price of 1,743.

Buy Now on Amazon

Buy Royal Khwaab women’s Punjabi jutti on Amazon.

Ultra-durable: Made from 100% leather for long-lasting wear.

Ethnic Elegance: Kolhapuri style with a rich design for a stylish ethnic look.

Versatile Wear: Perfect for jeans, kurta pajama, dhoti, sherwani, or casual occasions.

Innovative Design: Open toe and double T-strap engineered for Indian men's feet.

Health Boost: Offers acupressure benefits, improves blood circulation, and absorbs body heat.

Get up to 60% discount.

Buy Royal Khwaab women’s Punjabi jutti at an exclusive price of 799.

Buy Now on Amazon