Cost of Kareena Kapoor Khan's Dior Tote can easily fund a trip to Maldives for two

is a style queen and there is no denying that. If she is makes a casual appearances, she looks fabulous. Recently, the actress was spotted at Mumbai airport along with husband Saif Ali Khan and sons and Jehangir Ali Khan. The family of four zoomed off to another holiday. And of course, Bebo did not fail to make a style splash with her airport look. She sported a denim-on-denim avatar and looked her comfortable best. While her look was pretty simple, it was her bag that grabbed eyeballs.

Kareena Kapoor Khan carried a Dior Tote bag in black and white. Given the brand name, one can image how costly the bag would be. Well, we know the exact cost. On site, this bag is available for approximately Rs 2 lakh. This amount can easily fund flight tickets for two to Maldives. Well, Maldives because Kareena has reportedly gone off to the said location to spend some quality time with family.

Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Anil Kapoor answers when will Salman Khan get married; Janhvi Kapoor says 'I Love You' to wish Akshat Rajan on his birthday

Apart from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur and Jehangir also caught everyone's attention. The little ones cuteness made everyone go aww while Tim Tim won hearts with his goofiness. Both of them were dressed in adorable clothes. Saif also made a stylish splash in white pants and black shirt.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has Laal Singh Chaddha next. She will be sharing the screen space with in this one. It was suppose to release last year, however, due to the pandemic, the film's release got postponed. Apart from that, Bebo recently also turned producer as she announced her collaboration with and .