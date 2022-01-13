Cost of Sushmita Sen's Fendi brown tote back is enough to get you a good second hand car

Of late, Sushmita Sen has been ruling the headlines because of her break up with model Rohman Shawl. But today, we are not here to talk about their break up saga. Sushmita Sen is one of the most beautiful ladies of the world, well she has been the Miss Universe, after all. She has been the undisputed queen of good looks, fashion and sass. Today, we are here to talk about Sushmita's latest fashion stint that made our jaws dropped to the floor. The actress was spotted with her kids in Mumbai and her big brown tote bag by FENDI caught our attention. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Jacqueline Fernandez takes to spirituality after leaked pics incident; Arjun Kapoor quashes breakup rumours with Malaika Arora and more

The name of the brand itself says that the bag comes with a hefty price tag and it is true. Sushmita Sen's tote bag defitinetly comes with a price tag that will leave you sinking underground. The money is enough to buy to a second hand car or even sponsor tickets to Switzerland for two. Cutting the chase, Sushmita Sen's bag is worth $2,950.00, i.e., Rs 2,18,076. Yes, that much! But she is Sushmita Sen, she can afford and flaunt it as she wants. The actress looked gorgeous in grey pant tracks, t-shirt and red shrug.

Also Read - Post breakup with Rohman Shawl, Sushmita Sen shares a ‘Work In Progress’ post; says ‘I choose to be me’

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen recently spoke about her break up and stated that closure was important for both. "I'm 100% person. When I'm in love, I'm 100%. So, when we leave gracefully, we must do that 100%," she said to Hindustan Times. During the separation, they had said, "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga."