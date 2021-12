Cost of Urvashi Rautela's sheer gown for her appearance at Miss Universe 2021 will leave you giddy

Urvashi Rautela who represented India in Miss Universe 2015 pageant got the opportunity to be a judge at Miss Universe 2021. It was a great year for India as Harnaaz Sandhu from India won the crown while Urvashi Rautela made it to the panel. The Great Grand Masti actress shared many pictures on social media depicting her time at Miss Universe 2021 pageant. And well, it looks like she had a very fashionable outing. One of her looks that grabbed attention was that of a black sheer gown and a veil. The dress was from the couture collection of Michael Cinco. The dress was fabulous and so was her look but it is the cost of this dress that has left everyone's jaws dropped to the floor. Also Read - Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and more – 5 Bollywood beauties who stopped our breath in black [PICS]

It is being reported that the cost of this outfit is Rs 40 lakh. Yup, you read that right! It was an alter neck gown with embellishments on it. The veil was made of net that also had pretty embellishments on it. The actress pulled off a sleek high bun look with a heavy eye makeup. She chose jewelry by Tiffany and co to complete her look. She shared the complete details of her get up on social media.

This is not the first time though that Urvashi Rautela has worn an expensive piece of clothing. For the song Versace Baby she had pulled off a Rs 15 Crore outfit. Once the actress had worn a silver bodycon embellished gown that reportedly cost Rs 60 Lakh. It seems Urvashi Rautela loves all things expensive.