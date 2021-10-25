Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt bring back the leather pants trend with panache; fashionistas take note!

Leather is truly the flavour of the season. Don’t believe us? Then just ask the film industry’s top 3 leading ladies who have been sporting the leather look with aplomb! , , and have been sporting leather pants with their signature flair and style, giving us major fashion inspo this season. While Deepika teamed her dark mauve pants with boots and a white shirt, Kriti Sanon went classic with a tan brown look and overcoat and Alia Bhatt went young and fun with electric blue. Also Read - From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Ananya Panday: 9 star kids who took risks with BOLD scenes in their films – view pics

It's no surprise that leather has been a hot favourite this season given that all 3 leading ladies have been true trendsetters not only sartorially but also professionally.

While Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt have been ruling the roost for a while, Kriti Sanon cemented her position in the league of top female stars with the sleeper success of MIMI, a film that truly proved to be a turning point in her career. Such has been the impact of the film that the song 'Param Sundari' even made it to the Global Billboard Charts, something you don't see very often. She next has Adipurush with Prabhas in her kitty.

Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, RRR and Brahmastra. Deepika Padukone also has a few films in her kitty. She will be seen in '83, Hindi remake of The Intern and Shakun Batra's untitled next.