TV hunk Karan Kundrra loves to experiment with his looks. He is not someone who will shy away from sporting something that others might find a bit overwhelming. Karan Kundrra has been taking extra efforts to amp his style game, and he has been rewarded with many 'Most Stylish' awards. Today, he was seen in Mumbai in a long spandex trench coat in black. It was teamed with a black tee and pants and a necklace. He looked great. But when we saw the look we were instantly reminded of BTS rapper SUGA aka Min Yoongi. He also chose a spandex trench coat for his D DAY concert. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash reveals when Karan Kundrra said 'I love you' for the first time; TejRan fans dig out Bigg Boss 15 video as proof [WATCH HERE]

Take a look at Karan Kundrra's look here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

As we know, BTS rapper Min Yoongi aka SUGA is doing his D DAY Tour now. He is on the Asian leg now. Min Yoongi will be performing in Bangkok (Thailand), Seoul and Singapore. He has finished the US leg which got him an earning of Rs 250 crores plus. For the opening sequence in his concerts, he is wearing something very similar. It is a spandex trench coat in all black. While Karan Kundrra chose gangster chains, SUGA has been a bit more dainty with a necklace of pearls. Also Read - Karan Kundrra sets the record straight as rumours of a split with Tejasswi Prakash go viral; says, 'She is my girlfriend'

Here is a look of BTS SUGA in black trench coat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUGA of BTS 민윤기 (@agustd)

Min Yoongi aka BTS rapper SUGA got special outfit made from Valentino for this concert. He wore the trench as he rocked the stage on songs like Haegeum and Daechwita. Fans have loved all his looks on stage and this one stood out as BTS rapper Yoongi belted out his hits. Also Read - TOP TV News Today: Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula get into a heated fight on Roadies 19, Shiv Thakare spills beans on fee for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Trending Now

It is a known fact that his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash is a fan of BTS. She loves songs like Dynamite and Butter. In fact, she did a small promotional video for Spotify for Proof anthology. We wonder if she gave some inputs on this look of Karan Kundrra. What do you feel about the look? Let us know!