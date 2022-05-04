Yesterday, it was Eid and celebs posted pics in the best of finery. Kangana Ranaut who attended Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma's Eid party wore a white sharara set. People were surprised to see her there as she is not close to the Khan family. However, the actress was in a very cheerful mood and radiated happiness. She wore a white sharara with a choker jewellery set. She wore her hair in a bun. Kangana Ranaut was one of the best dressed at the Eid party along with the likes of Kiara Advani, Tabu and Karisma Kapoor. She was accompanied by a friend. Her movie Dhaakad is coming on May 20. Also Read - Doctor Strange 2 box office prediction: Benedict Cumberbatch starrer to rake in above $200 million in US over 1st weekend; will collect THIS much worldwide

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Dhaakad (@kanganaranaut)

Erica Fernandes has also posted pictures from her Eid dump. We can see her in a sharara that looks exactly similar to what Kangana Ranaut wore for Eid. The only different is in the styling. She has worn her hair in braids with a golden clutch purse. Erica Fernandes looked lovely as she posed in the garden of what looks like a five-star hotel. Have a look at her pictures... Also Read - Acharya: Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan's Rs 90 crore disaster hits exhibitors heavily; they demand compensation of THIS amount

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erica J Fernandes (@iam_ejf)

Erica Fernandes will reportedly be seen in the coming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Kangana Ranaut has three big films lined up in the near future. What do you feel about the two beauties here? Let us know whose look you liked more... Also Read - Arpita Khan Eid Party: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani in one frame, Salman Khan with ladies, Shehnaaz Gill-Jacqueline Fernandez bonding and other INSIDE PICS