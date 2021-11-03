Diwali 2021: Top 7 stylish outfits inspired by Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Kajal Aggarwal and more Bollywood beauties for this festive season

Well, well, well, festival of lights is here! Thanks to Coronavirus, the enthusiasm of people to celebrate Diwali had gone for a toss the previous year. But this year, the energy is back and we can see pretty houses being lit up in lights and diyas. With this, we are all charged up to attend special Diwali parties too and ladies, it is time for you to shine by putting your best fashion foot forward. So in case you need any fashion inspo, here we are to your rescue. Here is a list of stylish outfits donned by Bollywood divas that you sure can take inspiration from for your Diwali celebrations. Scroll on. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vir Das nominated at International Emmys; high praise for Taapsee Pannu's Rashmi Rocket and more

Malaika Arora - Who better than Bollywood's fittest and most gorgeous diva to seek fashion inspiration from? She is hands down the most stylish diva ever. Recently, she slipped into a shiny green suit and emoted power. So if power dressing is your thing, you should definitely check out her style. Adding a dash of tradition, she teamed a choker along with her suit.

- The actress has always made her fans drool with her fashion choices but let's just say that she looks the prettiest in a saree. A simple saree teamed with a heavy embroidered blouse is sure to enhance your beauty.

- If you wish to stick to traditional suits, do opt for bright colours. And Anarkali's are still in trend.

- How about a gown dress just like the one worn by the Mimi actress? It looks elegant and different! Team it with a dupatta and you are good to go.

- Organza lehengas and crop tops are still in fashion. Katrina Kaif recently wore one for promotions and looked perfect to a T.

- Jackets lehenga are a great pick this Diwali. What say?

- If not a jacket lehenga, you can opt for a simple lehenga-choli too, just like the Shubh Mangal Savdhan actress. Pair it with nice oxidized or silver jewellery and voila, you are set for Diwali.