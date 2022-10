The festival lights is here and everyone is in the mood to celebrate. After two years of Coronavirus, finally everyone is charged up to celebrate Diwali with utmost enthusiasm. Bollywood stars have already started celebrating the festival. Diwali also serves as an occasion for ladies to dress up to perfection. So here are some style inspiration ft. Bollywood divas. Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and more Bollywood divas are here to teach you how to dress up like a perfect patakha this Diwali season.

Style queen Deepika Padukone always looks gorgeous. Thanks to her tall frame and well-toned body, everything suits her well. She looks divine whenever she slips into desi outfits. Here recent one that stood out was the red bandhani dress which appears to be simply perfect to celebrate Diwali.

Mommy-to-be Alia Bhatt has come a long way when it comes to fashion. She is among the most beautifully dressed celebrity in Bollywood. She carries sarees quite gracefully and her silk sea-green saree made her look elegant as ever. It is time to shine this Diwali just like Alia.

If saree is your go-to outfit for the occassion of Diwali 2022, Katrina Kaif's orange saree with multi-coloured embellished blouse is simply a right choice.

Pastel colours are in vogue. For Diwali 2022, Janhvi Kapoor's powder blue salwar pant outfit with net sleeves is gorgeous. It is a perfect balance between glamour and subtleness.

Last but not least, how can we miss out the OG fashionista of Bollywood? Kareena Kapoor Khan has always dished out some major fashion goals. Want to look brightest this Diwali than what better than a yellow and golden saree?

A ruffle saree in plan colour along with mirror work blouse is a fabulous combo. Don't believe us? Check out this outfit by Ananya Panday. Simple and perfect.