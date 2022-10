Diwali 2022 is here and it is time to dress up to perfection. Bollywood celebrities have already started celebrating the festival of lights by attending big parties. Filmmaker Ramesh Taurani organised a Diwali Bash and it was attended by the who's who of the industry. From Karan Johar to Kartik Aaryan, everyone attended this bash. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal made a joint entry and left everyone swooning. Mrs Kaushal looked splendid in a red gharara by Anita Dongre. Here's how much it costs.

dresses to impress

Katrina Kaif never fails to impress the fashion police and her outfit at the Diwali party was no exception. She chose to wear a red gharara with dupatta draped to give it a saree impression. It had golden floral print on it with a lace on the dupatta. Katrina Kaif looked ravishing as she teamed her outfit with chunky earrings. She ditched the neckpiece and kept her makeup as simple as possible. She sported a small simple bindi that added charm to her look. Well, this red gharara set is available for Rs 70,000 only on the official website of Anita Dongre.

Check out Katrina Kaif and 's video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

On the other hand, hubby Vicky Kaushal chose to wear a kurta with jacket. He looked dashing as ever and complemented biwi by dressing up all desi. They indeed make for one gorgeous pair.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in December last year. It is their first Diwali together as Mr and Mrs. While they are attending Diwali parties together, it remains to be seen how they celebrate the festival of lights at their home. Katrina Kaif is soon going to be seen in Phone Bhoot along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and .