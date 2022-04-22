Earth Day 2022: From Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif – Bollywood divas who are advocates of sustainable fashion

It's Earth Day 2022 and it's time to talk about saving our mother earth. While environmentalists would share several ways in which the planet Earth could be saved from the harsh effects of global warming, we have a few Bollywood divas who are all up to promoting sustainable fashion. Indeed the time has arrived to bring about a change in your wardrobe and pick and choose sustainable fashion. Stars like , , , and more stars have done so in the past. Let's take a look at how sustainable fashion can look pretty AF. Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor back to work post marriage, BTS pics from sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Animal go viral

Alia Bhatt - The actress has always been a big supporter of sustainable clothing. She had once slipped into a silver saree by brand Bloni. It was made from waste recycled nylon and was combined with a metallic parachute. She looked absolutely gorgeous in it. Also Read - Why did Varun Dhawan go missing from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding party? [Exclusive]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ?☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Taapsee Pannu - The Rashmi Rocket actress has always been game to wear organic clothes. From recycliying old clothes from film sets to upcycled outfits - Taapsee has done it all. For her film, Mishan Impossible, he did so and won hearts. Over the same, she had quoted, "I would often think that it’s sad that so many clothes which we use during a shoot are wasted. They are kept in boxes, and ultimately, thrown away. Rarely do producers think of reusing or recycling them. I wanted to try and do my bit for the environment by opting for fabric and brands that use biodegradable or recycled material for my outfits. With Mishan Impossible, I could do that. Most of the outfits I wear in this film are made out of disposable waste or biodegradable materials. The character I play has the scope for me to wear such clothes. I have loved the idea, which came from our stylist Indrakshi Pattanaik. I wish to incorporate this thought in my other films, too." Also Read - Tiger 3: Salman Khan-Emraan Hashmi-Katrina Kaif fans can’t keep calm because of THIS reason – see Twitter reactions

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Katrina Kaif - In the film , the actress had made it a point to wear only sustainable and recycled clothes. Often she has spoken about bring a change in her fashion choices to make it more relevant to the environment. In an interview she had said, "Most importantly, support fellow artisans with their innovations and vision about an eco-friendly future."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

- The Thursday actress had once flown off and found quite a few environment conscious fashion designers in Hong Kong. Since then, she has been pretty conscious about her fashion choices. Though taking baby steps, Yami has been all game about sustainable fashion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)

- The Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein actress has always raised her voice to save mother Earth. She has also brought some changes to her life style choices. Recently, she was spotted wearing an Eka Stories outfit. The brand is all about sustainable clothing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ekastories (@ekastories.store)

These actresses did their bid to save Earth, what about you?