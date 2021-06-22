Janhvi Kapoor gets our beach vacation sorted with the sexiest swimwear – view pics

is raising the temperature and how with her swimwear pictures that are going viral! She is one of the most gorgeous actresses we have in the entertainment industry, quite young and vivacious as well. She has been winning hearts with her interesting and diverse projects such as Gunjan Saxena, and Roohi. And now, Janhvi Kapoor is winning hearts with her beachwear photoshoots for a travel and leisure project. And we must say, the pictures and the collection of swimwear that Janhvi is seen flaunting are too HOT to handle. Have a dekko at the pictures here and take some inspo: Also Read - Watch: Janhvi Kapoor aces the Temperature challenge with her Aksa gang; Arjun Kapoor's comment takes the cake

Lime green monokini and a cape

Wearing colours that pop out or that makes you stand out amidst the blue sea is a big yes. Here's Janhvi Kapoor in stunning lime green and blue monokini. And guess what? It's backless. Look at the pictures here: Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor in demand in Tollywood as many South production houses compete to launch her

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The House Of Pixels (@thehouseofpixels)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The House Of Pixels (@thehouseofpixels)

Bikini with a skirt

If you want to flaunt your abs and want to play up that little mermaid-ish feel with a skirt, this outfit is just perfect: Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Juhi Chawla-Delhi HC 5G hearing disrupted, Kareena Kapoor on Veere Di Wedding, Govinda on KRK vs. Salman Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The House Of Pixels (@thehouseofpixels)

With a desi touch

Here's a cool cobalt blue bikini with a printed jacket and satin printed skirt to accentuate those curves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The House Of Pixels (@thehouseofpixels)

Shimmer and shine

Yes, the sea is all glittering in the sunlight but you can steal the spotlight with some shimmer and shine. Here's Janhvi Kapoor for an inspo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The House Of Pixels (@thehouseofpixels)

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has Good Luck Jerry which is said to be a black comedy crime drama film by Siddharth Sengupta. Apart from Janhvi, the film also stars , Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and . It is said to be a remake of 2018's Tamil film called Kolamavu Kokila.

Next, Janhvi has which has Lakshya in the lead. was supposed to be a part of the project too but he walked out of the same in April citing creative differences.