The on-going Ganesh Chaturthi has also marked the arrival of the festive season. From Durga Puja to Diwali, you know your calendar is going to be brimming with festive events in the coming months. Now, the one thing you will definitely require is a stellar Indian ethnic wardrobe. While our B-town celebs often get papped flaunting their festive wardrobe by shutterbugs, our equally popular, suave and charismatic actors from the South film industry also make fashion statements appreciated by their fans across the globe!

With his demanding on-screen presence, fitness and dance, is known to make women go weak in their knees. Not to forget, his female fans also swear by his ultimate and unconventional ethnic wear across his social media accounts. The dapper actor nails each and every look effortlessly. The actor looks dashing sporting a white waistcoat on a black kurta pyjama well complemented by a black bare skin moccasin. This festive season, take cues from Allu's Indian ethnic looks that are sure to get you Instagram-ready as you make a statement at your festival celebrations at home.

Be it attending festive celebrations at his relatives place or movie promotions, is also known for acing the festive look. Dulquer’s Indo-ensemble – a dark colour waistcoat on a short grey kurta and white trouser is a concoction of wedding appropriate and modern sensibilities. The traditional look is as regal as it gets.

Talking about acing festive look, Vijay Devarakonda also plays the perfect ambassador for this festive season. His suave black sharp cut waistcoat paired with an all-white kurta pyjama and topped off with a dark brown moccasin is an ideal ethnic choice. The actor look enticing being himself with his unkempt hair.

Rustic red waistcoat is a hot hue for suits and a hotter hue for men’s kurtas. Brownie points to from the fashion police for the perfect red-n-white combination. If casual’s more your style mantra, then look no further than Naga Chaitanya. A well-cut kurta always makes a cool statement, just like it does for the actor.

Let us know which waistcoat look did you like the most.