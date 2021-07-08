Best of Hina Khan’s looks you should steal now for a wardrobe upgrade

Hina Khan has been a style icon ever since her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai days. As she entered Bigg Boss 11, everyone got to see the most impressive and fashionable side of the lady. She slipped into some of the most gorgeous outfits and remained in the news for her fashion choices. Her Cannes appearance in 2019 was also nothing short of a fashion splash. So for every girl out there who loves to stay in style, you must follow Hina Khan. Here are five looks of the actress that you must steal from her wardrobe. Also Read - Missing Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor and other Bollywood beauties at Cannes 2021? Here's a throwback to their BEST red carpet looks

If being sporty is your thing, a crop top, track pants and a funky jacket is a must for you. Pull it off with utmost swag, just like Hina Khan. Wear it with chunky sneakers and you'll be the trendiest one in the room.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Being desi never goes out of trend and a stylish kurta-pajama in velvet is definitely a great pick for all the fashionista. Hina Khan is killing it by adding more charm with those sunglasses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Talking about desi, a girl must have a saree in her wardrobe. And just see how Hina add glamour to the basic saree with a fashionable, balloon sleeves blouse. Big danglers are enough to get make you stand out from the crowd.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Have a brunch planned with BFFs? A bodycon, stripped dress in yellow is just perfect.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

If you are all about power game, a shiny blazer teamed with a black pleated skirt and a bralette definitely has to be in your wardrobe. Makeup done just right, Hina Khan looks stunning in this ensemble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

So which one is your pick?