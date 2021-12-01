is known for wearing quirky outfits and he stands out in the crowd. But, always grabs everyone’s attention with her wonderful outfits and great fashion sense. However, sometimes things do get a bit messy for the actress as well. Also Read - 'British-Indian actress' Alia Bhatt, 'Unadulterated Love' Shehnaaz Gill and more: Here's what Urban Dictionary says about these TOP celebs

Recently, the actress was spotted at the airport. She was seen wearing a blue oversized denim jacket with blue denim jeans. Deepika carried the denim look very well, but what went wrong were the socks with heels. Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Urfi Javed and more: Are these the BIGGEST celebrity liars?

Also Read - Before Ranveer Singh's '83 these 9 films starring Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan and more brought alive heartwarming stories on cricket

The actress is being trolled left, right and centre for wearing socks with heels. An Instagram user commented asking her if she is wearing Ranveer’s clothes. The user commented, “Ranveer ke kpde phn liye kya Didi.”

Another user questioned her style, and wrote, “Why does she think socks with heels is style??” Well, one of the users feel that both Ranveer and Deepika need a stylist. The user commented, “Those sandals with the socks look awful! She needs a new stylist, in fact both husband and wife do. Please don't follow this fashion now, its so not classy at all!”

Deepika’s look has clearly not impressed the people on social media, and we wonder what the actress or her stylist has to say about this blunder. Paparazzi had shared the video of the same on their social handles, but it seems they were deleted soon after.

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen on the big screen in 83. The film, which also stars Ranveer, is slated to hit the big screens on 24th December 2021. The trailer of 83 was released on 30th November 2021, and it has received a great response. While Ranveer will be seen as Kapil Dev in the movie, Deepika portrays the role of his wife Romi Bhatia. The actress is also one of the producers of the film.

Apart from 83, Deepika’s kitty is full with films like ’s untitled next, Pathan, Nag Ashwin’s next with , The Intern, and Fighter.