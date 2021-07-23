Fashion Poll ALERT! Janhvi Kapoor or Neha Sharma – who looks HOTTER in the nude dress? Vote now

These days, Bollywood ladies are obsessing over bodycon dresses. Actresses have been flaunting their curvaceous figures in some of the choicest and HOTTEST outfits. And this time, the two women who grabbed our attention and left us gasping for breath are two gorgeous beauties of Bollywood - and . Neha and Janhvi raised the temperature in nude bodycon dresses. While Neha Sharma opted for a leather nude with a plunging neckline, Janhvi Kapoor sizzled and dished out vibes in a halter neck-mesh dress. Also Read - HEARTBREAKING! Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 POSTPONED yet again – here's when the shoot will resume next? [EXCLUSIVE]

Janhvi couldn't stop flaunting her curvy figure in a camel ruched dress by Club L London. She let her hair loose on her shoulder and played around with it while posing for the camera. On the other hand, Neha looks like the chic you dream to date. She wore the label, Jenn, a nude vegan leather body fit dress that looks quite HOT on Neha. Have a dekko at their outfits below:

So, Neha or Janhvi - which actress' nude ensemble did you like more? Vote here:

On the work front, Neha Sharma was last seen in Illegal, an OTT release. Before that, she was seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior as Kamla Devi. The Om Raut directorial starred , and Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. The film was a huge hit at the box office. The actress wrapped her next, Jogira Sara Ra Ra, a romantic-comedy-drama that stars opposite her, in April. Helmed by Kushan Nandy, the film also features and .

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor was seen in Roohi, a horror-comedy by the makers of Stree. The film also starred and in the lead. She has ’s Good Luck Jerry and ’s in the pipeline. Earlier this year, Kartik Aaryan left the film due to creative differences with the makers.