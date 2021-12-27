Gorgeous Bollywood beauty enjoys a massive fan following of 44.1million followers on Instagram. The actress has been enthralling the audience with her exotic reels, videos, photoshoots. Urvashi Rautela's designer looks have been grabbing the headlines quite often. She is a fashionista for real, a Diva in herself. The actress has been alluring all her fans with her astonishing looks and her marvellous beauty. Urvashi is SUPER active on her Instagram and loves to entertain her fans with her choicest of looks, mesmerizing beauty and even groovy dance moves. Recently, Urvashi had visited Israel to judge Miss Universe. The actress' each look throughout the pageantry had been the talk of the town. The way Urvashi carries every ensemble with ease always makes us skip a beat. The actress never fails to grab the limelight with her enticing looks and her expensive international designer outfits. And Urvashi Rautela is at it again. Also Read - Urvashi Rautela steams up the internet with her HOT Christmas treat to fans – view pics

A couple of days ago, Urvashi shared a couple of pictures on her gram in a mini gold dress. The golden mini shimmer dress belongs to the collection of the international designer Alexandre Vauthier. The cost of the shimmery dress will make your jaw drop to the floor. You can furnish an apartment at the cost of the designer ensemble. Urvashi wore the Alexandre Vauthier couture with so much ease. The cost of the designer wear is Rs. 3 Lakhs. It has a golden layer pattern with a broad belt attached to it. The Hate Story 4 actress wore a baby pink barrette beneath her outfit to complete her ensemble. For the makeup, Urvashi went all-out glam! She opted for a smudged kajal beneath the eyes along with the mascara and rounded off with a nude lip gloss. Urvashi let her luscious locks lose on her shoulder and it made her look no less than a goddess. Talking about the accessories the actress chooses golden and diamond finger rings along with beaded earrings which are unmissable. Check out her pictures below: Also Read - Cost of Urvashi Rautela's sheer gown for her appearance at Miss Universe 2021 will leave you giddy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA ?? (@urvashirautela)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA ?? (@urvashirautela)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA ?? (@urvashirautela)

Definitely, her look is something we wish to ask from Santa this Christmas which will make our year shiny and cherished always.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be soon seen in the Jio studios web series 'Inspector Avinash' opposite in a lead role. The actress is going to play the lead role in a bilingual thriller “Black Rose” along with the Hindi remake of “Thiruttu Payale 2”. Urvashi recently got a blockbuster response for her song "Doob Gaye" opposite Guru Randhawa and "Versace Baby" opposite Mohamed Ramadan. Urvashi Rautela will be making a Tamil debut with the 200 crores big-budget film "The Legend" opposite Saravana. The actress has also signed a three-film contract with Jio Studios and T-Series.