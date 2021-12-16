Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu grabs attention as she goes braless in her latest photoshoot

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu was crowned as Miss Universe 2021 a couple of days ago. The 21-year-old made history and brought the title back to India after 21 years. Harnaaz has become the talk of the town after these days, obviously. Her every move is being watched, loved and showered will adulation. And Harnaaz's latest post has grabbed the attention of the fans. She went braless her latest photoshoot. And mind you, it's not vulgar or cheap at all. She looks a thorough beauty in it. Harnaaz is seen in a pink power suit. Her luscious mane had let loose on her shoulders. Harnaaz is wearing the Miss Universe 2021 Crown as well. She captioned the post saying, "The whole universe is inside you!" Check out the pictures here: Also Read - Miss Universe 2021 Crown winner Harnaz Kaur Sandhu then and now look | Watch video

Harnaaz is getting love for her new photoshoot. Fans are showering her with all the love. Fans have dropped comments such as 'Brahmand ki khoobsurat mahila', 'Looking super gorgeous', 'My queen you have a heart of gold, I love you. greetings and many blessings from Panama', and more.

Before winning the title of Miss Universe 2021, had posted a pic from her visit to Amritsar's Golden Temple. She had thanked everyone for their support during her journey to winning the crown. "Faith is unseen. It's felt. It's the feeling I have in my heart today. I have faith in God, my family and the blessings you all have showered on me. I have enjoyed my journey and as we near the end of this beautiful pageant, I want to re live memories with my family, my Punjab. I want you all to know, that Im grateful for each and every one of you and for all the experiences I had in these 1.5 months. I'm already a winner. I have you all," she had said in her post.