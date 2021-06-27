Priyanka Chopra's date night outfit at her restaurant in New York City will burn a hole in your pocket – view pics

recently visited her restaurant, Sona, in New York City. And whilst there, the actress gorged on some amazing Indian dishes and even posed for the paparazzi. Priyanka Chopra Jonas who had been shooting for Citadel and her other Hollywood projects took some time off to visit her restaurant. The actress penned a heartfelt post about the same. Expressing her sentiments, the Bajirao Mastani actress tweeted out, saying, "I cannot believe I’m finally at Sona after 3 years of planning. From my namesake private dining room, Mimis, to the gorgeous interiors, the stunning art by Indian artists and the yummy food and drinks, the Sona experience is so unique and a part of my heart in the heart of NYC." For her casual outing at the restaurant, Priyanka wore a button-down shirt and high-waist, wide-leg pants by American designer Brandon Maxwell’s fashion label. The attire was from the Spring Summer 2021 collection of the brand. Have a dekko at her tweet here: Also Read - Super Dancer Chapter 4: Neetu Kapoor REVEALS how naughty little Ranbir Kapoor had once called a fire brigade and kept silent about it

I cannot believe I’m finally at Sona after 3 years of planning. From my namesake private dining room, Mimis, to the gorgeous interiors, the stunning art by Indian artists and the yummy food and drinks, the Sona experience is so unique and a part of my heart in the heart of NYC. pic.twitter.com/rZye1Fd6ZY — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 26, 2021

Coming to her outfit, Priyanka had tucked her shirt inside her neon yellow pants. She let her wavy hair lose on her shoulder. Priyanka paired the outfit with bracelets and rings. The outfit is so expensive that it'll burn a hole in your pockets. The striped shirt costs about Rs. 88,700. Whereas the draped Moiré Wide-leg Pants cost around ₹90,326 (USD 1,217). The entire set costs Rs 1,79,026. Priyanka is always a stunner, btw. And we are so in love with this outfit of the actress. Have a dekko at the price of her outfit here: Also Read - Super Dancer Chapter 4 PROMO: Neetu Kapoor COULDN'T stop herself from grooving with THIS popular contestant

Also Read - 'Nature lovers' Sanjeeda Shaikh and Ayra Ali have fun in a lake with this German Shepherd is the mother-daughter goals we all want – watch video

On the work front, the actress has Matrix 4, Text for You and an action-thriller web series called Citadel. She had been staying in the UK for a couple of months. a couple of weeks ago, Priyanka had conducted a QnA session on her Twitter handle. She had answered the most awaited question by all of her Bollywood fans as to when she'll return to Hindi movies. The actress said that she'll be seen in a Bollywood movie next year