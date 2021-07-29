Fashion Poll ALERT! Aamna Sharif or Mouni Roy – who made your heart flutter in this white ensemble? Vote now

and have more in common than you can imagine. Both started their journey from the television industry and moved on to the films. Neither Mouni nor Aamna has left the television industry on the whole, but are taking projects that satiate the actor within them. Other than that, both are fashionistas in reel and real life. So, we chanced upon pictures of Aamna and Mouni recently and thought of conducting a poll on it. Mouni Roy and Aamna Sharif, are seen wearing kind of similar outfits - a white skirt and top. Also Read - Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Aamna Sharif is a perfect mixture of HOTNESS and elegance in her latest pictures

Talking about Mouni Roy's outfit, the actress had shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram handle. She was seen posing on the couch, looking like a doll. Her skirt was a long and layered one. She wore a crop top with short balloon sleeves. On the other hand, the actress, Aamna Sharif, wore a similar outfit but her skirt was a short one, and her crop top had long bishop sleeves. The actress looked like a pukka teenager in it.

Both Mouni and Aamna have worked with Balaji Telefilms and closely. Mouni Roy is best known for her role as Shivanya in Naagin. The actress left the TV industry post-Naagin. During an interview, the actress recalled her journey as Naagin, she said, "I look back on that journey very fondly. Ekta Kapoor ma’am is somebody who has given me everything that I have today. It is all because of Balaji and Naagin. That has been the biggest high of my career."

On the other hand, Aamna Sharif was last seen on television as Komolika. The actress had shared her reaction to being offered a negative role, saying, "When Ekta offered me the role of Komolika, my first reaction was what? Me, Komolika? Then I thought over it and I felt it would be a great challenge. I always wanted to do a negative role. My character from Ek Villain was not completely negative, Ritiesh was more negative. It was the first time I was playing a grey character and I loved that. I knew even then that if in future if I am offered a negative character, I would love to do it. I have always played sweet, romantic characters and as an actor, I wanted to challenge myself. I wanted to try something different as I had never done those mean expressions, like Komolika's. I immediately accepted the challenge as I thought this is the best thing I could ever do."