Fashion poll ALERT! Nora Fatehi or Aamna Sharif – which hottie rocked this leopard print outfit better? Vote now

We get sooo excited when we come across celebrities who sport the same or almost similar clothing. It's like getting to see different styles of one outfit, that is like a fashion bonanza for every girl. Beauties from Bollywood and television industries have always dished out unique and some amazing style files, but it seems that these days the actresses have similar tastes in fashion. We came across 's pictures on her Instagram, and we were instantly reminded of 's look in a similar outfit.

First things first, Aamna Sharif who was last seen in , shared a couple of pictures and a reel video in a leopard print skirt and top. The actress oozed hotness in a bandeau styled crop top and flowy skirt with a thigh-high slit. On the other hand, Nora Fatehi had shared pictures a couple of days ago, in which she flaunted her toned body in a halter neck bikini top and fish-cut skirt with a thigh-high slit in front. Now, both outfits, though very different in styles grabbed attention for the similar prints. Check out the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

See, what are we saying? Now, the question for y'all is, whose style of crop top and skirt did you like more, Nora Fatehi or Aamna Sharif? Vote below:

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi is quickly rising the popularity charts in the industry. She will be soon seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India that essentially stars , , , , Ammy Virk, , Ihana Dhillon and to name a few. She also has a special appearance in , , Rajeev Pillai and starrer Satyameva Jayate 2.

Aamna Sharif, on the other hand, was last seen as Komolika. It was her first negative role. Aamna is currently ruling Instagram with her HOT and happening posts.