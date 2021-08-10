Fashion poll ALERT! Nora Fatehi or Aamna Sharif – which hottie rocked this leopard print outfit better? Vote now

We get sooo excited when we come across celebrities who sport the same or almost similar clothing. It's like getting to see different styles of one outfit, that is like a fashion bonanza for every girl. Beauties from Bollywood and television industries have always dished out unique and some amazing style files, but it seems that these days the actresses have similar tastes in fashion. We came across Aamna Sharif's pictures on her Instagram, and we were instantly reminded of Nora Fatehi's look in a similar outfit. Also Read - Bhuj the Pride of India trailer 2: The latest sneak-peek into Ajay Devgn-Sanjay Dutt's war epic reveals several new pulsating scenes, plus a glimpse of Indira Gandhi
First things first, Aamna Sharif who was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, shared a couple of pictures and a reel video in a leopard print skirt and top. The actress oozed hotness in a bandeau styled crop top and flowy skirt with a thigh-high slit. On the other hand, Nora Fatehi had shared pictures a couple of days ago, in which she flaunted her toned body in a halter neck bikini top and fish-cut skirt with a thigh-high slit in front. Now, both outfits, though very different in styles grabbed attention for the similar prints. Check out the pictures here: Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Shershaah or Ajay Devgn-Sonakshi Sinha's Bhuj - The Pride of India: Which of these Bollywood August releases on OTT are you more excited to watch?
See, what are we saying? Now, the question for y’all is, whose style of crop top and skirt did you like more, Nora Fatehi or Aamna Sharif? Vote below: Also Read - Nora Fatehi looks TOO HOT while recreating Zalima Coca Cola's hook step with Ganesh Acharya, but finally meets her match in Govinda – watch video
Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi is quickly rising the popularity charts in the industry. She will be soon seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India that essentially stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash, Ihana Dhillon and Mahesh Shetty to name a few. She also has a special appearance in John Abraham, Divya Khosla Kumar, Rajeev Pillai and Anup Soni starrer Satyameva Jayate 2.
Aamna Sharif, on the other hand, was last seen as Komolika. It was her first negative role. Aamna is currently ruling Instagram with her HOT and happening posts.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.