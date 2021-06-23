Urvashi Rautela's Patola Saree for Manoj Kumar's granddaughter's Mehndi ceremony will burn a hole in even the richest person's pockets

Urvashi Rautela who recently attended Manoj Kumar's granddaughter Muskaan's Mehndi ceremony wore a very expensive Patola saree that she couldn't resist but flaunt on her gram. Check out the video and pictures below: