Urvashi Rautela's Patola Saree for Manoj Kumar's granddaughter's Mehndi ceremony will burn a hole in even the richest person's pockets

is one of the most gorgeous actresses we have in the industry. Apart from her choicest projects, drop-dead gorgeous looks and philanthropic work, Urvashi is known for her exquisite style statements. From the airport looks to red carpets everything has extra bling to it and the actress wears some of the most luxurious and expensive outfits that always impress the critics and her fans. The Hate Story 4 actress recently attended 's granddaughter Muskaan Goswami's Mehndi ceremony and for the same, she opted for a gorgeous traditional Gujarati look. She shared the pictures and videos of the same on her gram.

The actress captioned the post saying, "Wearing one of my most fav PATOLA SAREE made in GUJARAT Each classic Patola sari can survive for about 300 years and retain the colour. They are known for their flaming bright colours and geometric designs interspersed with folk motifs. Bride Muskaan Goswami's Mehendi night vibes." Have a dekko at the video and pics below:

Urvashi Rautela's multicoloured saree with red borders and blue blouse is by the designer Asha Gautam costing around Rs. 4,25,500. The bangles and rings are from Pooja Diamonds worth Rs. 24,50,000. The neckpiece and the mang tikka which looks royal on the beauty comes from 's collection in Tyaani Jewellers which has a modern take on the traditional touch. The complete look of Urvashi Rautela for the Mehndi celebration night goes up to Rs. 58,75,500 and we must say, she has pulled it off with sheer elegance and utmost grace.

On the work front, Urvashi will be making her Tamil debut with a big-budget sci-fi Tamil film in which she will be playing the role of a microbiologist and an IITian. She also has a bilingual thriller, Black Rose, along with the Hindi remake of Thirutu Payale 2. The actress recently got a blockbuster response for her song Doob Gaye opposite Guru Randhawa and Versace Baby opposite Mohamed Ramadan. Furthermore, Urvashi is starring in a lead role in Jio studio's web series Inspector Avinash opposite , which is a biopic based on the true story of super cop Avinash Mishra and Poonam Mishra.