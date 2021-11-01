Worst Dressed celebs of the week: Nora Fatehi, Urvashi Rautela, Kajol's fashion choices are SHOCKINGLY bad

It's Monday the day when we bring to you the worst-dressed celebrities of the week. A lot has been happening with the double vaccinations and the relaxation of some of the COVID-19 restrictions. Also, theatres are now functioning too so, film releases are being announced, screenings are being held, events are getting organised and more stuff happening in the entertainment world. While our Bollywood babes are always putting their best fashion foot forward, sometimes it doesn't really go well. Also Read - Satyameva Jayate 2 trailer: John Abraham's triple avatar, dumdaar action and seeti maar dialogues promise a box office smasher

It was after ages that Kajol attended an event in the city. The actress wore Jean Louis Sabaji's wrap-around dress in black and white, dishing out Cruella vibes for her appearance at the Milano Filmfare Achievers Night. She opted for shimmery dark make-up giving out the Halloween vibes, before Halloween. Netizens trolled the actress for her outfit.

Urvashi wore a powder blue outfit for her appearance at the Milano Filmfare Achievers Night. It had pearl motifs and matching thigh-high boots. For her hairdo, she wore it in style.

Nora Fatehi wore a metallic dress for her appearance at the Milano Filmfare Achievers Night. Nora is known for her stunning style statements, but this was a big NO!

Divya Khosla Kumar is promoting her next, Satyameva Jayate 2 that features in the lead role. The actress for one of her promotional stints wore a skirt, top and a jacket, all mismatched. While the gorgeous beauty always steals heart with her stunning ensembles, this was looked like a disaster for a change.

Urfi Javed

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed is known for her public appearances and unique fashion statement every day. She wore a purple slip dress with a hip-high slit. It was such a dud than her short pink tulle one she was seen in the other day.