The new bride recently celebrated her 37th birthday on Sunday, December 19, with her husband, Vicky Jain, and her close friends. The Pavitra Rishta actress shared various pictures and videos from the celebrations and gave a glimpse to all her fans. The birthday girl donned a beautiful organza silk saree for her special day and looked breathtaking. Ankita's fans are going gaga over her style and we cannot take our eyes off her. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's Grih Pravesh video goes viral, Neil Bhatt's character Virat gets backlash from fans and more

Taking it to Instagram, Ankita wrote, "A saree is the perfect way of proudly flaunting who I am without having to say it ." Ankita looked stunning and elegant in these pictures. The saree that she chose has gold shades, green hues, and gold shades to it. The six-yard of grace had detailed gold embroidered border on it. Can you guess the price of this saree? Well, the saree is available on JJ Valaya’s website. The saree is worth Rs 79,500. Ankita paired her saree with a green strappy blouse that had a deep neckline. She even completed her look with a gold belt, stilettos, bangles, emerald gold earrings, and a mangalsutra. Ankita did a subtle make-up and did a center-parted wavy locks. Also Read - It’s AWKWARD! 5 pictures of Allu Arjun, Malaika Arora and others that won't let you stop laughing

While Vicky complemented his wife as he wore a dark green shirt and black pants. Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh, Shivangi Joshi, Ankita Lokhande and more – 10 TV celebs who set Instagram on fire with amazing content

Check it out:

On the personal front, Ankita and Vicky got married in December and had a lavish wedding.