Deepika Paduone for 83 VS Alia Bhatt for Brahmastra: Who looked hotter in red? VOTE NOW

Bollywood popular actresses and have won audience's hearts with their acting skills and fashion statements. Recently, we saw the two popular ladies of B-town in red attire. Well, take inspiration to flaunt red shade from Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. Take a look at how beautiful they looked in that hue of red. Actress Deepika Padukone is currently in Dubai for her film 83 promotions, while actress Alia Bhatt is in Delhi for the poster launch. Both actresses rocked red outfits like a pro and looked ravishing. Also Read - From Kiara Advani's Audi worth Rs 1.56 crore to Katrina Kaif's Range Rover worth Rs 2.37 crore – 8 Bollywood divas who own the MOST expensive cars

Talking about Deepika, the actress looks breathtaking in a tiered red mermaid-style gown and is acing the outfit like a boss lady. Deepika manages to turn heads with her stunning looks. The actress oozes sexiness in this stylish dress and strikes a seductive pose in this gown. Timen and again, Deepika has proved that she looks amazing in anything she wears and carries the outfit with much ease. Also Read - 'Insecure of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif', trolls slam Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's airport PDA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt is raising the hotness quotient in this sexy red attire. She donned a red cut-out strapless top and a mini skirt attached with a netted wrap-around. She teamed her look with a pair of red heels and traditional jewellery. Also Read - Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi to be shot on the same set as Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi; 700 workers toiling away

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania)

</p> <div class="apester-media" data-media-id="61bad2338c667b002accbad1" height="350"></div> <script async src="https://static.apester.com/js/sdk/latest/apester-sdk.js"></script> <p>

Now, tell us whom did you like more in the red outfit? Vote Now