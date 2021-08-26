Bollywood actress is a bombshell in real life and has an impeccable fashion sense. When it comes to fashion and style, Urvashi manages to get the best of everything. Recently, the gorgeous diva boarded a private jet and managed to turn heads with her style in the white and black Christian Dior lady bag worth Rs. 15 lakhs. Urvashi has time and again redefined her classy style like a pro. Also Read - Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Chandna, Karan Patel and more TV actors who remind us of Bollywood stars with their antics

Urvashi donned a royal yellow outfit from Versace and added glamour to her look with her expensive bag and shades of goggles that make the actress look flawless. Urvashi is known for her outrageous fashion choices and nails every look with ease.

Take a look at her pictures:

On the work front, Urvashi will be making her Tamil debut with a big-budget sci-fi Tamil film in which she will be playing the role of a microbiologist and an IITian. She is going to appear in a bilingual thriller “Black Rose” along with the Hindi remake of “Thirutu Payale 2”.

The actress recently got a blockbuster response for her song "Doob Gaye" opposite Guru Randhawa and "Versace Baby" opposite Mohamed Ramadan. Urvashi is starring in a lead role in Jio studio's web series “Inspector Avinash” opposite , which is a biopic based on the true story of super cop Avinash Mishra and Poonam Mishra.