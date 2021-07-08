Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 launch BEST DRESSED: Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari and Anushka Sen raise the oomph factor with their classic attires

As Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 launched today, three divas shined bright in their amazing outfits. We are talking about Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen and Shweta Tiwari.