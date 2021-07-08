Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 launch BEST DRESSED: Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari and Anushka Sen raise the oomph factor with their classic attires

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 launch event took place today. After shooting over a few weeks in Cape Town, the contestants launched the stunt-based show in Mumbai today. We saw almost all the contestants showing up in their most glamorous avatars. Among the ladies, three of them managed to capture our attention with their impeccable fashion sense. We are talking about Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen and . Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Aly Goni rehearses for Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar's wedding, Indian Idol 12 finale date and more

From the Bigg Boss 14 days, Nikki Tamboli has been a fashion icon for many. She has always been in-vogue and more than often flattered the fashion police with her sartorial choices. This time too was no different. She showed up in a black, body hugging, one shoulder dress by Savleen Lamba. Tresses kept open in light curls, Nikki Tamboli opted to ditch accessories. She teamed her dress with black belted peep toes and looked breathtaking.

The youngest in the lot, Anushka Sen is the 'chotta packet, badda dhamaka', when it comes to fashion. At the launch event, she showed up in a leather short skirt with a zip. She paired it with a light shimmer, singlet top. Adding more jazz to her outfit were her knee-high boots that made all the difference. With great confidence, she nailed this look for sure.

Contrasting all the other contestants was Shweta Tiwai who opted to wear a white suit. A white perfectly fitting pant with splash of a few colours and a white blazer with a white bralette made her look ten times more stunning. She wore yellow heels with her colourful outfit and looked absolutely breathtaking. Her recent physical transformation was quite evident through this outfit and we simply want to steal this look of her.