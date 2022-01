Naagin actress got married to her longtime boyfriend Suraj Nambiar today (January 27) in Goa. The stunning pictures from their haldi and mehendi ceremony were shared on social media and fans could not take their eyes off the bride. Mouni opted for white traditional wear and nailed the look at her haldi function. While she choose bright yellow outfit for her mehendi. She completed her look by wearing traditional jewellery and minimal make-up. Also Read - Sam Bahadur BIG UPDATE: Vicky Kaushal war biopic on Sam Manekshaw expected to release on this date; another Uri on the cards? [EXCLUSIVE]

Phone Booth actress got married to URI actor on December 9 at Sawai Madhopur' Six Senses Fort. Actress Katrina donned a beautiful white lehenga for her haldi and wore a dark yellow lehenga for her mehendi. Katrina looked ethereal in traditional Sabyasachi ensembles and left everyone swooning over her happy pictures. Mouni and Katrina both ditched the usual yellow for haldi and instead opted for some unusual colours for the pre-wedding ceremony. Katrina opted for ivory Sabyasachi ensembles and looked beautiful. She paired her look with white floral jewellery and left her wavy tresses open. Also Read - Mouni Roy shares UNSEEN pictures from her grand wedding with Suraj Nambiar; says 'I found him at last' – view pics

