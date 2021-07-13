Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar wedding: Style inspiration for the groom-to-be ft. Ranveer Singh, Nick Jonas and others

Bigg Boss 14's first runner-up had proposed to his lady-love when he was inside the controversial house. It was on her birthday that the singer had asked her if she would marry him. Later, on Valentine's Day, Disha entered the Bigg Boss 14 house and gave her answer. Of course, it was a yes! Now, they are soon set to settle in matrimony. They have locked July 16 as their wedding date. As their D-day approaches, we have some style inspiration from groom-to-be. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar wedding: The bride-to-be gets the perfect bachelorette and it has a Shah Rukh Khan connect - watch video

Here are some of the best looks of Bollywood's most handsome hunk from their wedding days. From to Nick Jonas, a lot of stars raised the bar of fashion for grooms. So, Rahul, here are some of your cues. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar wedding: Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik on the guest list? Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's contestant reveals

Ranveer Singh: For his wedding day, the actor wore a custom-made Sabyasachi sherwani. Keeping in mind that is a South Indian, Ranveer Singh wore a sherwani made of red Kanjeevaram with lehriya safa. He added glam to his look with the emerald and diamond jewellery he wore. He looked just fab, we must say. Also Read - Bride-to-be Disha Parmar enjoys bachelorette party at home with her girl gang – view pics

Nick Jonas: 's hubby too picked a Sabyasachi creation for his wedding day. The Hollywood star wore a hand-quilted sherwani in gold along with a matching safa. He carried an off-white chikankari dupatta with tassels and looked dashing. Golden is among the most chosen colour for grooms, and the one worn by Nick Jonas was simply perfection.

: The actor turned a Manish Malhotra groom donning his exquisite piece in white and sky blue. His sherwani was had intricate gold and silver zardosi hand-embroidery. He ditched the safa and opted to sport a light beard instead of being clean shaven.

: The actor kept it very simple but classy on his wedding day by slipping into a sherwani created by good friend and designer Kunal Rawal. Among all the other stars, Shahid chose simplest yet the most elegant wedding attire ever. To add a bit of colour to his simple outfit, Shahid sported a maroon safa on his D-day. Rahul can definitely take some inspiration from him.