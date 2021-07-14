Fashion Poll: Rubina Dilaik or Jennifer Winget – who do you think looks best in this floral power suit? VOTE NOW

Thanks to the second lockdown and a new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the whole scenario has changed. Earlier, there used to be so much media hullaballoo and Bollywood events and parties and glamour. And then sitting down and looking at those amazing style statements and recalling whether anyone pulled that one before or not, used to be so much fun. Well, wearing the same clothes is not unusual or something to frown upon. It's just a tad bit embarrassing when two celebrities land up in the same outfit at the same event. Other than that, it's just about how well one carries it. Today, we have one such poll for y'all. We have two amazing television beauties – and – who, incidentally, wore the same power suit, though on different occasions. Also Read - TV actress Shagufta Ali in a major financial crunch because of bad health and no work; sells off car and jewelry for survival

We came across Rubina Dilaik and Jennifer Winget's posts on social media, where we saw them wearing a similar Ranbir Mukherjee design, a floral power suit. While both actresses looked amazing, we thought of asking you whose styling you liked more?

Talking about the outfit, the neon sky blue power suit has printed floral motifs all over in pink, red and magenta. It comes with a crop top, pants and a blazer jacket. You can see the difference in both the suits quite easily. Both actresses are known for their unique style and aura, and are established names with years of experience in the television industry. Jennifer Winget is best known for Dill Mill Gaye, Beyhadh, Bepannah, Beyhadh 2, Code M and more. On the other hand, Rubina Dilaik is best known for Choti Bahu, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, winning Bigg Boss 14 and more.

