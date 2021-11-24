This is the wedding season of Bollywood and a lot of celebs walked down the aisle with their partners. Fans witnessed some lavish and grand weddings of their favourite celebs. Here is a list of Bollywood brides who did not wear red but rather chose a different colour for their wedding day and broke all the stereotypes attached to it. Also Read - Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa to Aditya Seal-Anushka Ranjan: Just married celeb couples who are already dishing out #CoupleGoals – view pics

Anushka Ranjan

Actress Anushka Ranjan tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend on 21 November and wore a lilac lehenga. She glammed her look with silver jewellery and looked amazing. Also Read - Trending Ent News: Sanjay Gupta asks who compensates for what Aryan Khan went through, Alia Bhatt gets trolled for her look at Anushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal sangeet, Virat Kohli calls Anushka Sharma his 'rock' and more

Actress Anushka Sharma got married to Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli and chose a pale pink lehenga on her special day. She completed her look with matching jewellery and looked every bit of a princess.

Natasha Dalal

's wife chose pale gold lehenga with silver and gold embroidery for her wedding day.

Singer Neha Kakkar got married to Rohanpreet Singh and wore pale pink lehenga along with bandhgala necklace, maang tika and heavy earrings.

's daughter Rhea Kapoor chose a half-sleeved blouse with intricate thread work and a cape made of ivory and gold for her wedding. She even handpicked a veil with tiny pearls on it and looked ravishing.

Bigg Boss season 14 winner Rubina Dilaik chose a white lehenga with floral prints and embroidery on her wedding day.

Neha tied the knot with actor in May 2018. The actress chose a baby pink lehenga on her D-day.

Actress Evelyn Sharma had a fairytale-style wedding with Tushaan Bhindi in Brisbane. She chose to wear a delicate white gown for her special day.