Anushka Sharma, Mira Rajput Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and other tinsel town ladies who transformed themselves with stunning hair makeovers

Coco Chanel once said, "A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life." Well, it is indeed true. All that you need to transform yourself is a good pair of scissor and a hairdresser who knows to use them just right. A good hair day can definitely bring about a change in your mood and well, these Bollywood divas recently taught us how a good haircut brings about a splendid change in you. From Anushka Sharma to Kareena Kapoor Khan, the stunning divas of tinsel town recently sported their new hair look leaving us screaming WOW. Also Read - 5 Years Of Sultan: Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma to come back as Sultan and Aarfa in possible spin offs? Director Ali Abbas Zafar spills the beans

Anushka Sharma recently shared a few selfies on Instagram sporting short hair. Looking ravishing as ever, she shared the post talking about having a good haircut. She wrote, "When post baby hair fall makes you appreciate a good haircut even more. Thank you @georgenorthwood for this You are FAB!! And @sonamkapoor for connecting us." Also Read - Sultan completes 5 years: Did you know Virat Kohli did not want Anushka Sharma to do the Salman Khan film? Here's why

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Kareena Kapoor Khan too went chop chop on hair and sported a new hair colour. Sharing a picture of her new hair look on social media, Kareena flaunted her caramel coloured tresses that shinned bright with the rays of the sun. Also Read - Happy birthday, Ranveer Singh: Check out the top 5 CONTROVERSIES of the Padmaavat actor's life

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Katrina Kaif opted for a brand new haircut for her upcoming film. Giving a glimpse of her makeover, Katrina shared, "New day. New haircut. New film." In the picture, we see the leggy lass sporting light waves flowing a little below the shoulders coloured in dark brown streaks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Just four days ago, Mira Rajput Kapoor flaunted her new hair makeover in an Instagram post. Going for straight hair, Mira praised her hairdresser and wrote, "Refresh with my f(h)airy godmother @nidapatel."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Neha Kakkar turned her own stylist as she shot a video whilst she cut her own her. The outcome was pretty fabulous we must say. Watch the video here: