Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna always looks picture perfect and her makeup is on point always. Be it a glamorous evening at a grand event or just a casual day at the airport. The actress always slays. And now, if you too want to look naturally flawless like the National Crush, let's dive into her secret routine. Also Read - Get inspired by Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan and other celebs, discover the joy of cycling with these bicycles under Rs 10,000

We have got the scoop on five affordable foundations from Amazon, all under Rs 800. Whether you're a makeup pro or just starting, these foundations will help you achieve that beautiful, natural glow. These foundations offer various finishes, from matte to dewy, so you can choose based on your preference. Get these foundations from Amazon with exclusive discounts and bank offers. Also Read - Buy Bigg Boss 17 divas inspired night suits to channel your inner glam goddess

Buy L’oreal Paris true match super blendable liquid foundation on Amazon.

7 shades are available for different skin tones.

It blend easily with opaque finish.

Enriched with Glycerine, Vitamin E and B.

SPF 30 p++++ for sun protection.

High coverage without caking with 24 hours durability.

Seamless coverage and natural pearl finish, Instant hydration and correction.

Get up to 30% discount.

Buy L’oreal Paris true match super blendable liquid foundation at an exclusive price of 769.

Buy Maybelline New York natural liquid foundation on Amazon.

6 different shades are available for different skin tones.

Suitable for oily skin type

Prevents from caking gives smooth textured skin after application.

Provides full coverage and 24 hours longlasting.

It is waterproof and tranferproof.

It is lightweight and non sticky.

Get up to 34% discount.

Buy Maybelline New York natural liquid foundation at an exclusive price of 497.

Buy Lakme absolute skin natural mousse foundation on Amazon.

6 different shades available for different skin tones.

It provides a Matte Finish after application.

Gives full coverage and minimizes Pores.

It has SPF8 for sun protection.

This mousse foundation stays up to 16 hours.

It is lightweight and feather like texture.

Get up to 27% discount.

Buy Lakme absolute skin natural mousse foundation at an exclusive price of 639.

Buy MyGlamm super serum foundation on Amazon.

8 different shades available for different skin tones

Zinc, Allantoin and Panthenol for a soothing and calming effect on skin.

Enriched with Hyaluronic Acid.

It has long stay matte formula to provide crease free make up.

SPF 30 p++++ for sun protection.

Paraben free and induced with Vitamin E for damage repair.

Get up to 21% discount.

Buy MyGlamm super serum foundationat an exclusive price of 553.

Buy Mamaearth Glow serum foundation on Amazon.

2 different shades are available.

It provides full coverage.

Enriched with Vitamin C and Turmeric.

It can stay up to 12 hours.

It is Dermatologist Tested.

Crafted with natural ingredients for natural glow.

Get up to 10% discount.

Buy Mamaearth Glow serum foundation at an exclusive price of 538.

