Thanks to the internet, we now have access to everything and anything. What happens in Hollywood, does not stay in Hollywood and likewise, what happens in Bollywood goes all over the world. With that, whenever there is a duplication of any sort, it catches the eye instantly. So here's to the time when Bollywood divas blatantly copies Hollywood divas' fashion game. Starting with we have , the leggy lass dressed into the same dress which was once rocked by . The dress was by Balmain x h&m Also Read - Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and more Bollywood stars with the most yawn-inducing Instagram accounts

Also Read - 7 famous Bollywood relationships that ended on a SAD and SOUR note

once took some styling inspiration from beauty mogul and well, she managed to rock it and how! Also Read - Throwback Thursday: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Manisha Koirala fought over a man

's red carpet looks are most awaited one but once her fans were disappointed as she opted to wear the same dress that was Kristin Chenoweth. Both the ladies did manage to add their charm to this Roberto Cavalli gown.

is creating waves in the Hollywood and how. But it did not go unnoticed when she opted to wear the same dress that was once worn by Naomi Harris.

Last we have who once sought inspiration from Gigi Hadid. The keyhole gown made both the divas look sensational and how!