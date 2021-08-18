Our TV beauties know how to raise temperatures. This week, we have seen too much of hotness with Mouni Roy, Tina Datta and Rashami Desai unleashing a truly sultry version of themselves. The actresses are blessed with great looks, and do not shy away from being sexy. This week, we saw these three ladies creating a storm with their hot clicks. Let us take a look... Also Read - Mouni Roy posts pictures in a barely there bikini, deletes them later

Mouni Roy

The actress has revealed pics from her shoot with FHM. In one of the pics, we can see her in a corset designed by Rudraksh Dwivedi. The black lacy corset complete with stockings looks so hot on the actress. Mouni Roy also posed in shorts and sports bra for the shoot. Also Read - Mouni Roy goes from sultry to sporty for a magazine photoshoot leaving us breathless – view pics

Tina Datta

The Uttaran actress knows how to slay us with some scorching shoots. This time she let her guard down as she posed in a risque white monokini with black boots. The high cut white monokini is by far one of the most sexiest things she has worn for a shoot. Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh, Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma and more – meet the TV Instagrammers of the week

Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai is one helluva gorgeous lady. The actress also did a photoshoot with Amit Khanna where she has posed in a black gown. We can see that she is drenched as she poses in a black sequinned dress. The actress is looking very sultry.

