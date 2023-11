It's pre-assembled, Unbox and it’s ready to use. compact exercise tool for toning muscles and improving concentration. It needs very less space to keep. Comes With adjustable tension, and an LCD display. It is versatile in use, it offers a full-body workout-Strengthen arms and legs, increases blood circulation, relieves tension, enhance focus and concentration. Suitable for physiotherapy and light exercise, it's convenient, portable, and quick-step setup designed for your convenience. LCD Display helps in Monitoring RPM, Count-Time, and Calories burned during workout session. You can workout with this exercise while watching ,TV, playing video games and other things. It’s the best exercise tool to give to a fitness freak. Get this product on amazon at RS 1,399 with up to 60% discount.

Kore PVC 10-40 Kg home gym set contains 20 kg of PVC weight (2 kg x 4 = 8kg + 3 kg x 4 = 12 kg), 1 x 3 feet curl rod + 2 x 14 inch dumbbell rods, 100 percent pure leather gym gloves + 1 gym backpack + 1 skipping rope + 1 hand gripper + 2 locks and clippers comes with the rods.

A comprehensive gym set for home workouts, including weights, skipping rope, hand gripper, wrist bands, curl rods, and a gym bag. Perfect set for a complete workout and comfortable fitness routine at home. You can try different Exercises suitable according to your workout regime using this set. A variety of weight plates and dumbbells have been included in this Home Gym Set. These weights help you in different levels of workouts and endurance training in your home or gym. Enjoy your workout session in style with the pure leather gloves included in the home gym set, ensuring a secure hold on the weights. Get this product on Amazon at Rs 1,499 with up to 70% discount.

Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand Smartwatch has a 1.69" HD Display, 60 Sports Modes, 150 Watch Faces, Spo2 Monitoring, Call Notification, Quick Replies to Text & Calls. Noise colorfit pulse grand Smart watch is best for monitoring Pulse rate, walking steps and helps you to keep track of your health in an easier way. Just wrap the noise colorfit pulse grand smart watch around your wrist and monitor your pulse etc. It has 60 sports modes, you can easily pick up calls, see the notifications and give quick replies through your smart watch. It has effective call and text options also. Stylish looks make it perfect to carry with every outfit. Perfect to wear at gym or workout sessions. Impressive 7-day battery life – charge it once and enjoy a hassle-free week. Plus, it's a water-resistant smart watch for added durability. Get this product on amazon at Rs 1,499 with up to 60% discount.

Harissons trinity gym duffel sports bag is unisex bag for gym or sports use. It’s black and turquoise in colour and very easy to carry. Made up of polyester and very lightweight. 2 in 1 yoga mat holder helps you to carry your yoga mat along with you. This bag has a shoe compartment to keep your gym shoes. Very Spacious - Comes with a product dimension of LxHxW (45cm x 25cm x 25cm) and Volume capacity - 28 L. It has one main compartment which is spacious for all your items and one side pocket to store small items. Get this product on Amazon at Rs 1,080 with up to 20% discount.

Stainless steel protein shaker bottle for your workout sessions. The Signoraware Steel Shaker Bottle is a 600ml + 200ml stainless steel bottle with a leakproof design, wide mouth, and easy-to-clean features. It's ideal for mixing protein drinks at the gym, and energy drinks for outdoor sports. The unique wire blending ball acts like a whisk, creating a frothy, lump-free mixture. Dishwasher safe, BPA and phthalate-free, with embossed markings for precise measurements. Designed for workout regimens with supplements, it promotes better body absorption through a blender-like mixing action. Get this product on Amazon at Rs 699 with up to 30% discount.

